BREAKING NEWS ONLY ON CBS7: Organizer of Basin Strong Concert with Clay Walker arrested for family violence assault

Odessa Police arrested the co-chair and organizer of last night’s “Basin Strong” dinner and concert this morning.

Dan Henderson was booked into the Ector County Jail for family violence assault according to the jail website. There are no more details included in his arrest report. CBS7 has requested the police arrest report. A city spokesperson said it should be released by Tuesday afternoon.

The Ector County Sheriff tells CBS7 that he’s still in jail as of 4:00 p.m Friday.

Henderson is the founder and president of ‘Henderson,’ a Houston-based values-driven maker of oil and gas drilling equipment, according to his LinkedIn page.

Just a few hours before the dinner during an organizational meeting, Henderson asked that someone lead a prayer before getting started and then openly wept as he went around the room introducing people.

Thursday evening's black tie dinner at the Downtown Odessa Marriott, as well as the Rick Trevino and Clay Walker concert, were organized to raise money for the victims of the mass shooting.

We reached out to Henderson via text to see if he had any comment. We haven't heard anything back.