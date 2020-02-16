FIRST ON CBS7: 1 person killed, 3 others hurt in shootout between motorcycle gangs in Midland

UPDATE: According to the Midland Police Department, one person was killed in the shootout.

Three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. One victim is in critical condition, a second victim suffered major injuries and the third victim only suffered minor injuries.

No names have been released at this time.

Four people were hurt in a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs in Midland on Sunday.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to Your Place bar at 3704 West Wall Street at 8:26 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that four people had been shot.

Officers then learned that there had been a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs. Police believe that multiple suspected gang members were involved.

The suspects were last seen heading westbound towards Odessa.

No other details have been released at this time.

