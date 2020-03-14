BREAKING NEWS FIRST ON CBS7: Stabbing inside Midland Sam's Club

There has been a stabbing inside the Sam's Club in Midland, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

A customer tells CBS7 that the store was evacuated shortly after.

The following is a press release from the spokesperson:

There was a multiple victim stabbing at Sams Club on Tradewinds, 2 children and 2 adults one of which was a Sams employee.

The Hispanic male suspect was stopped by the Sams club employee, the employee was injured during the process of taking down the suspect.

Hispanic male suspect was taken into custody by an off-duty border patrol agent.

MPD and MFD were dispatched to the scene at 7:32 p.m., all victims were transported to a local hospital. Conditions are unknown at this time.

Suspect has been identified as 19 year old, Jose Gomez.

