B-1B Lancer to flyover West Texas hospitals Friday, Watch on CBS7 News at Noon

A B-1B Lancer from the Dyess Air Force Base will be flying over hospitals in West Texas to salute medical staff, first responders and other essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The B-1B Lancer's flight plan will take it through Amarillo, Lubbock, Odessa, Midland and Abilene.

"Many of the hospitals throughout West Texas serve Airmen and their families," said Lt Col David Grasso, commander, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron. "This is our way of saying thank you to the healthcare workers that take care of our community, during COVID-19, and always."

Anyone who captures video or photos of the B-1 flying overhead is encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

The B1-B Lancer will be following this schedule, though the times are approximate and subject to change based on weather conditions and air traffic control requirements:

Amarillo VA: 11:21 a.m.

Amarillo Children's: 11:22 a.m.

Lubbock VA: 11:40 a.m.

Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock: 11:41 a.m.

Covenant Children's in Lubbock: 11:41 a.m.

Odessa Regional: 12:04 p.m.

Midland Memorial: 12:07 p.m.

Abilene Hendrick: 12:25 p.m.

Abilene Regional: 12:28 p.m.

CBS7 will be broadcasting the flyover in Midland and Odessa live on CBS7 News at Noon. You will be able to watch it on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook page and on CBS7.com.