Avoid making these mistakes with the American flag on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a time to honor those who died serving the United States and to display the flag they represent with care.

Avoid making these mistakes with the American flag

Here are some mistakes to avoid with the American flag:

-- Fly the flag at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Memorial Day, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes

-- Never let the flag touch the ground

-- Don’t hang the flag upside down

-- Avoid flying the flag in the dark

-- If two flags are on one pole, put the American flag on top

-- When flying multiple flags on different poles, fly the American flag on the tallest pole, if one is taller

-- Avoid flying the flag in poor weather

When you treat the flag with respect, you also pay respect to those who gave the flag its pride.

