Available rental properties soar as economy drops

The dip in the local economy has led to a surge in rental properties available on the market.

“The virus crisis coincided with oil crisis,” property broker and owner John Boswell said. “I immediately drafted a letter to my owners and told them ‘brace yourselves’. Because I knew this wasn’t going to be pretty.”

And it wasn’t. Property owners said they’ve had between 10 to 20 percent of their tenants move out.

“Very bad,” Park Plaza Townhomes managed Cheri Swingle said. “Yeah I feel it. It’s really bad. Five of the residents have been laid off.”

Surprisingly, they say filling those vacancies hasn’t been much of a problem.

“In times that are good, people come in and they rent until they a place that they want to buy,” Boswell said. “When times are bad like now, they have a tendency to sell their home and then rent until they figure out what they’re going to do.”

If you’ve lost a job or are having trouble paying rent, you need to tell someone.

“Step one is to communicate,” Boswell said. “If you’re not talking to your landlord or property manager right now, you’re behind the 8-ball. As painful as it is, I can’t help you if I hear nothing.”