Automation is on the rise in Texas, but that doesn't mean machines are stealing jobs

A new study by Oxford Economics predicts millions of workers will be replaced by automated machines within the next decade, and Texas will be among the states hit hardest.

That study reports Texas workers will feel the blow since there are so many manufacturing jobs throughout the state.

It’s become so big in Texas over the past ten years the Texas Comptroller’s Office reports the manufacturing industry now contributes $218 billion to the state’s GDP.

Like so many other manufacturers, PermianLide Tank and Manufacturing has invested millions into new automated machines to help them craft metals for the oilfields.

The machines slice down the hours it takes to get the job done and do it much more accurately.

“Which means I’ll be on time more often,” Interim CEO Tom Beatty explained. “So, I’ll be a better supplier and my people won’t have to work as hard because we’ll do things to make the work easier.”

Beatty said that while it’s true that automation is on the rise, that doesn’t mean employees are getting the boot.

He said oftentimes when a machine replaces a worker’s task, that just means they don’t have to spend so much time on manual labor.

“So, those extra hours that we find because we make things more efficient just get applied to more units of production,” he said. “Those people don’t really go away.”

Although many people worry time and again the machines are coming for their jobs, Beatty said workers shouldn’t panic but use this as a way to make themselves even more valuable.

“Don’t be so afraid of it,” Beatty said. “Embrace it because number one, you’re going to become more important to the production function. You become an irreplaceable function and the other side of that is the employer says ‘oh well I have to take better care of them.’”

