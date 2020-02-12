Authorities searching for woman missing from West Odessa

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing woman.

Victoria Madison Bell, 24. (Photos: Ector County Sheriff's Office)

According to ECSO, 24-year-old Victoria Madison Bell was last seen at the beginning of February in West Odessa.

She has had no contact with her family or friends since that time.

Bell is 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator M. McCrury at (432) 335-3050 and reference case #20-E0635.