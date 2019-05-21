Suspect captured after escaping federal custody in Brewster County

UPDATE: Sheriff Ronny Dodson tells CBS7 that the suspect is now in custody.

According to Sheriff Dodson, the suspect was found about a block away from the jail hidden in the American Legion's BBB smoker.

The lockdown has now been lifted for Alpine ISD schools.

Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who escaped custody on Tuesday in Alpine.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was in a Homeland Security van near the Brewster County Jail when he was able to escape.

Alpine ISD schools have been placed into lockdown by request of the sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees the suspect above is urged to call 911.