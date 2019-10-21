Authorities searching for missing Alpine teen

Authorities in Alpine are searching for a teenager who left her home on Sunday night.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, 13-year-old Cianny Celeste Batrres left her home in the 100 block of Haystack Mountain Drive in the Toronto Estates Subdivision at 9 p.m.

Cianny walked away from her home wearing no shoes, grey sweatpants and a light yellow tank top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Brewster County Sheriff's Office at (432) 837-5541 or 911 for emergencies.