Midland authorities searching for leads about who graffitied Goddard Junior High

Goddard Junior High School in Midland has some unwanted decoration- obscene graffiti on the walls of several buildings.

According to a post made by Midland Crime Stoppers on its Facebook page, the vandalism happened on December 21st and December 27th.

Community members with information about the vandalism are urged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694- TIPS, or submit a tip through the "P3 TIPS" mobile phone application. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible to earn up to $1,000 if their tip leads to an arrest or cleared case.