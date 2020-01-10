Shelter in place ordered as firefighters battle fire in north Odessa

UPDATE: The City of Odessa has issued a shelter in place for all homes and businesses in the area of East 67th Street and Andrews Highway.

(Photo: Seyla Balderas/CBS7)

Authorities in Odessa are responding to a fire on Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire is near the intersection of Andrews Highway and East 67th Street.

There is no word yet on what is on fire.

