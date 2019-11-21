UPDATE: Fire from explosion in Southeast Midland catches firetruck on fire, one person hurt

UPDATE: New details have been released on this morning's explosion and fire in southeast Midland.

(Photo courtesy of Brittany Jimenez)

According to City of Midland Public Information Officer Erin Bailey, the initial explosion involved a hot oiler and a frac tank and was first called in around 10:30 a.m.

A worker was injured but only suffered minor burns.

Firefighters with the Midland Fire Department immediately responded to the scene. Bailey tells CBS7 that fuel leaked onto the ground and spread to a firetruck which firefighters had to abandon.

The truck caught on fire along with 4-5 frac tanks.

No firefighters were hurt.

Officials are now letting the fire burn out.

___

Authorities are responding to a large fire and explosion in southeast Midland on Thursday morning.

Midland County officials tell CBS7 that the scene is near Cloverdale Road and South Fairgrounds Road.

Authorities have evacuated businesses and homes within a half-mile radius of the scene.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office says that at least one person has been injured.

CBS7 has a crew heading to the scene now.