Authorities respond to shots fired call in West Odessa

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired in West Odessa on Thursday afternoon.

The scene is located near the intersection of West University Boulevard and Alturas Avenue.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office tells CBS7 that their deputies responded to a shots fired call at the intersection. No other details have been released at this time.

The CBS7 crew at the scene reports that their is yellow crime scene tape and that a Crime Scene Unit vehicle has responded.

