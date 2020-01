A large grass fire is currently burning in North West Odessa, according to the City of Odessa.

It is happening off of Loop 338 in the Intersection of 385.

Firefighters are fighting that fire right now. The City says that there are not any structures around it.

Residents and drivers are advised to stay away from the area.

That is all the information we have right now.