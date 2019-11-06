Authorities rescue four people lost in rural Brewster County

The following is a press release from U.S. Customs & Border Protection:

U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Big Bend Park Substation coordinated across multiple law-enforcement agencies to locate and rescue four individuals lost in the desert yesterday. Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Services, and Air and Marine Operations partnered together with Border Patrol to locate and rescue the four individuals from rugged terrain inaccessible by road.

Chief Patrol Agent of Big Bend Sector Matthew Hudak stated: “Our agents addressed this emergency situation with great patience and perseverance and once again saved lives. I continue to be proud of the dedication our agents display in securing our nation’s borders and saving lives in some of the most remote and rugged areas of West Texas.”

On November 4, Big Bend National Park Dispatch contacted Big Bend Park Substation and requested translation services on a 911 call. The caller advised that he and a group of three other individuals were lost in the desert. Brewster County Sheriff’s Office was able to retrieve cellular information of the group’s possible location. An Air and Marine Operations aircrew responded from Alpine to the possible location of the lost group when the air crew noticed a small fire, signaling the group’s location. AMO Agents were able to secure the group members and transported them to an awaiting ambulance for medical evaluation. All individuals were assessed by National Park Service Emergency Medical Technicians and were all found to be in good health.

Upon further investigation, all individuals – two adult males and two adult females, were determined to be citizens of Mexico illegally present in the United States. All individuals were transported to the Alpine Border Patrol Station and were processed according to the applicable immigration laws.

