Authorities investigating robbery at Midland Memorial Hospital

Authorities are investigating after a woman was robbed on the Midland Memorial Hospital Campus.

(Photo and video courtesy of Midland Memorial Hospital)

According to a release, a woman was in the blue and green parking lots of the hospital on Tuesday night when three suspects robbed her of her purse. The victim chased after the suspects and got hurt.

The suspects are described as an 18-19-year old black male, a 17-year-old Hispanic male and a white male. They drove away in a dark charcoal grey Jeep Renegade.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Midland County Hospital Police Department at (432) 221-1986.