Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Hobbs

Deputies in Lea County are investigating a murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead on Tuesday.

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were called to the 4600 block of Kansas in Hobbs on Tuesday night for a report of a possible homicide.

When deputies arrived at the address they found John J. Plant, 55, and Natalia Plant, 77, husband and wife, both dead.

An investigation of the scene led investigators to believe that it was a murder-suicide.

No other details have been released at this time. The sheriff's office says that the case remains under investigation.