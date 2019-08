Authorities in Winkler County are investigating a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened along State Highway 302 five miles east of Kermit.

The sheriff's office says that an 18-wheeler and a Ford F-250 were involved in a head-on crash. At least one person was killed in the accident.

The victim has not been identified at this time and no other details have been released on the crash.