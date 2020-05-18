Authorities investigating arson at Gold Apartments in Odessa

Authorities in Odessa are investigating an arson case on Monday.

Odessa Fire Rescue firefighters were called to the Gold Apartments on Andrews Highway just before 6 p.m. on Monday for a structure fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.

Fire Investigators at the scene determined the fire was started intentionally and are now investigating it as an arson case.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Odessa Fire Marshals Division at (432) 257-0521.