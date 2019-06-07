FIRST ON CBS7: Authorities capture suspect involved in chase that hospitalized Odessa officer

A suspect involved in a chase that resulted in an officer being hit by a vehicle has now been captured.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 21-year-old Ian Jacob Collins was taken into custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force just before noon on Friday.

Authorities say that Collins was found at West 5th Street and Glendale Avenue.

Odessa police say that they were investigating a carjacking in May when their officers spotted the suspect who had been identified as Collins.

A foot chase ensued. One of the officers involved in the chase, Corporal Yelley, was struck by a vehicle and taken to the hospital. Police lost track of Collins and searched the area which caused a nearby elementary school to go into a shelter in place as a precaution.

Cpl. Yelley was released from the hospital days later.