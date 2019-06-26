Authorities: Odessa school bus driver admits to having 100,000 images of child porn

A school bus driver in Odessa has been arrested after authorities say he downloaded and viewed child pornography for the past 10 years.

Reid Witcher, 45, was arrested on June 19 for possession of child pornography.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Witcher's arrest came after a joint investigation that also involved Homeland Security Investigations and DPS.

A federal complaint states that Witcher said he had downloaded and viewed child pornography for about 10 years. He also reportedly said that he possessed about 100,000 images of child porn in electronic media.

A search of Witcher's home found a binder that had 125 photos of child pornography.

Odessa police assisted with serving an arrest warrant on Witcher.

“Innocent children who are sexually exploited physically or through disseminated child pornography may suffer irreparable trauma,” said Jack P. Staton, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso. “Under our ongoing Operation Predator program, our HSI special agents continue to work jointly with our law enforcement partners to rescue victimized children, and aggressively target child predators for their heinous crimes.”

Anyone with information on suspected child predators or other suspicious activity is urged to call the HSI tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or by completing its online tip form.