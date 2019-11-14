Attorney announces campaign to run for Midland County Attorney

A new candidate is running to the Midland County Attorney.

Rebecca Linehan has announced that she will be challenging Russell Malm for the position.

“I’m excited to run for County Attorney and have the opportunity to help represent Midland County and the citizens of Midland. Midland has been my home since childhood and it’s my aspiration and passion to give back to this community and serve with excellence. There has not been a new representative in this position for 22 years, and I believe Midland can benefit from a fresh perspective and an individual who will work tirelessly to improve Midland County. The County Attorney needs to be energetic, ethical, and display leadership and I believe I am the right candidate for this position,” stated Linehan in a press release.

Linehan has served with the Midland County District Attorney's Office for over eight years.

