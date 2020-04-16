Atmos sees uptick in damaged lines; urges you to call 811 before digging

Atmos Energy reports it's seeing an uptick in damaged lines across parts of West Texas. The company is urging you to call 811 before digging to prevent future natural gas line damages.

Atmos says it's seen a 50% increase in yard line leaks due to damage across nine counties, including: Midland, Ector, Martin, Howard and Gaines Counties.

Damage like that can be prevented, by calling 811 before you dig. Then Atmos and your electric company will mark where the utility-owned lines are located underground on your property.

"It's important for residents to understand, if the section of natural gas line between the meter and the house is damaged, the homeowner will be responsible for repairs and related costs," said Andrea Goodson, the Atmos Energy Public Affair Manager. "So to avoid costly repairs and inconveniences, you are encouraged to call 811 three days prior to digging."

Atmos is asking residents to consider taking the pledge to always call 811 before digging. To learn more, visit their website here.

