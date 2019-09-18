At least two people die in Andrews County crash

Authorities are investigating a deadly overnight crash in Andrews County, the Andrews County News reports.

According to Andrews County News, authorities say that at least two people were killed in the crash. Their names have not been released at this time.

The crash was located south of State Highway 115 on FM 181, west of the City of Andrews The crash was reported at 10:50 p.m.

Andrews County News reports that the accident appears to be a near head-on collision involving a crew cab pickup and a dually pickup towing a gooseneck cargo trailer.

Road closures for the crash caused traffic to be delayed on SH 115 and FM 181 for several hours.