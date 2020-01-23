At ECISD, the 4% black student population is getting more than 40% of the suspensions

The Ector County ISD takes care of more than 30,000 students on any given day of the school year..

In 2018, the total student population was around 34,000. That year, almost 3/4 were Hispanic, 20% were white, and 4% were African American, according to a school board presentation.

But that report, presented to the ECISD Board of Trustees this week, also showed more than 40% of the students given in-school or out-of-school suspensions that year were black.

For out-of-school suspensions alone, 48% of those sent home were black, 20% were white and 17% Hispanic.

The report raised the eyebrows of trustees, who began asking what the district was going to do about the gap in the numbers.

Executive Director of Leadership Dalia Benavides said a plan will be developed and part of that will include looking at unconscious bias, according to the Odessa American.

Wikipedia defines unconscious bias as learned stereotypes that are automatic, unintentional, deeply ingrained, universal, and able to influence behavior.

Trustee Carol Gregg thinks the district is giving out different consequences and not dealing the same way with the students.

Superintendent Scott Muri said in the meeting that the numbers shocked him, and that it's reflective of some of the challenges ECISD faces with discipline. He said it would be brought back as a workshop for further discussion.