As the mayoral race comes to an end, the candidate’s debate

In just 3 short weeks, Tall City residents will go to the polls and vote for the candidates they believe are the best leaders to bring Midland into the future.

The main topics at the debate revolved around public safety and the upcoming tax budget.

The Midland mayor and his 2 challengers took to the stage for the second and final televised debate.

Audience members, like Janet France made some big decisions regarding Election Day and who they would like to see lead the city.

“At this point in time, I really did like Jenny’s forward thinking about some things. I really did like her answers. I liked that she is grass root oriented in the community,” said France.

France, a Midland resident for the past 26 years said this debate is special because audience members had the opportunity ask the questions.

These questions, helped citizens like Dina Borrego, who has lived in Midland for 52 years decide to stick and vote for Mayor Morales.

“The experience really showed with our mayor and like he said tonight, we are not in it for the change right now. The City of Midland need to stay together,” said Borrego.

The debate had close to 200 audience members and was moderated by Basin PBS and CBS7 News.

For Jessie Russo this debate helped open her eyes to some issues Midlanders face every day, which why she think the Tall City needs to elect a new mayor.

“The candidate that stood out the most to me was Patrick. I just think he is the best leader for our city right now. I have seen his leadership first hand and I think that he is the best person to lead us into these next years,” said Russo.

Tall City residents will have chance to have their voices heard on Election Day which is on November 5th.

Another mayoral forum will be held Wednesday night at 7:00 P.M. at the Carrasco room at Midland College.

That forum is put on by the League of Women Voters.