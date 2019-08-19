Arrest warrant reveals details of 79-year-old’s murder

The arrest warrant for Brett Garza and David Hampton reveals details about what happened to 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

Rodriguez went missing on Saturday, Aug. 3 and his body was found near Abernathy on Friday, Aug. 15. So far, police have identified seven people who are thought to be involved.

The names of five people released to the public are Brett Garza, David Hampton, Heather Casias, Amanda Blagburn and Toby Daughtry.

Daughtry and Blagburn were found with Rodriguez’s vehicle near Temple on Thursday, Aug. 8. They were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Garza, who was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 14 and Hampton, who arrested the same day in Abilene, have been charged with murder and abuse of a debit card.

Casias is still wanted by police.

The warrant stated Garza was read his rights and waived his right to counsel on Aug. 15. He told investigators he met with Heather Casias at the beginning of August.

Garza said Casias told him she knew Rodriguez received his government check in August, according to a search warrant. She said they could rob him, take his money and his car. Garza said he then recruited Hampton to help him with the robbery.

A plan was then made for Garza, Casias and Hampton to rob Rodriguez on Aug. 3, according to the warrant.

Casias then lured Rodriguez to a predetermined location. Hampton and Garza grabbed Rodriguez once they arrived at the location and assaulted him while Casias watched.

During the assault, they realized Rodriguez had died, so they moved his body to a secluded location in a western Lubbock cotton field, according to the warrant.

Casias, Hampton and Garza then stole his vehicle and wallet, and left the area. Casias told Garza she knew the PIN for Rodriguez’s card from a previous use while they were together making purchases.

Two days later, after Casias was questioned by law enforcement about the disappearance of Rodriguez, she was worried about authorities finding Rodriguez’s body. She and Garza decided to move his body.

The warrant states Garza and an unnamed man went to where they left Rodriguez’s body and moved it to another secluded location, this time, near Abernathy.

Garza then agreed to lead investigators to the location. Rodriguez’s body was found on Aug. 15.

The murder of Celestino Rodriguez is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the Rodriguez family. You can find a link to it here.