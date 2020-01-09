Arrest warrant issued for father of missing Roswell boy

The Roswell Police Department is searching for a man and his child after the boy's mother was found dead on Tuesday.

According to Roswell police, an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira for first-degree murder.

An Amber Alert is still active for Osiel Ernesto Rico, 3.

On Tuesday, January 7, officers with the Roswell Police Department were called to a home where a woman, identified as Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, 27, was found dead.

The woman's son, Osiel, was missing from the home. Ruvira was also found to be missing.

On Wednesday police determined that Sanchez had been killed and a warrant was issued for Ruvira's arrest.

Ruvira is 5'8 and weighs 150 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. Authorities believe he is driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Osiel or Ruvira are asked to call (432) 624-6770 or dial 911.