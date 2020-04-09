Arrest made in Pleasant Farms murder

PLEASANT FARMS, Tx. (KOSA) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a man in Pleasant Farms last week.
(Photo: Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Michael Brian Thomas Hosch, 22, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.
Deputies were called to a scene in Pleasant Farms on Wednesday, April 1.
When they arrived they found a man, identified as Logan Ray Hatfield, dead in a vehicle.
An investigation of the death led deputies to identify the suspect in the case as Hosch.
Hosch has since been found in Cambridge, Minnesota where he was taken into custody.
A mugshot for Hosch was not immediately available.