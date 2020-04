Police in Andrews have arrested a man who they say was involved in a drive-by shooting last month, the Andrews County News reports.

Daniel Marcello Reyes, 23, has been charged in the shooting.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of SW Avenue J on March 16 for a report of shots being fired at a home.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Andrews County News reports that police are still searching for more suspects in the case.