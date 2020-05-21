Arrest affidavit details controversial incident between black man and Midland police

The City of Midland and its police department are facing criticism for how they handled the arrest of a young African American man over the weekend.

In a video that went viral on social media, multiple Midland police officers point their guns at 21-year-old Tye Anders, while he is laying on the ground.

Anders was charged with evading arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by CBS7, an officer was driving behind Anders when he noticed him driving suspiciously.

The officer said Anders failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Butternut Lane, and then made an improper use of his turn signal.

The officer said he attempted to make a traffic stop, but Anders kept driving another two blocks and parked at a house, which family members say belongs to Anders' grandmother.

Police said Anders then refused to exit his vehicle, so back-up was called to the house.

In the video you can see Anders’ grandmother come out of her house, and fall as her grandson is being taken into custody.

The family and their lawyer held a virtual press conference on Tuesday to say that Anders was assaulted while handcuffed in the back of the police car, and that the charge against him should be dropped.

In response, Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and District Two Councilman John Norman held their own news conference Wednesday about the incident.

Payton said that while he wants to de-escalate the situation, the city will not be making the officer's body and dash cam footage available to the public at this time.