Armed guard Jack Wilson praised as ‘Hero’ for killing gunman within seconds of shooting at White Settlement church

An armed security guard is being praised for his “heroic actions” after he said he shot and killed the gunman who opened fire inside a church in White Settlement Sunday morning.

Jack Wilson, who is running for Hood County commissioner, wrote on Facebook that he “had to take out” the suspect who shot two men with a shotgun during communion at West Freeway Church of Christ just before 11 a.m. The two victims died at the hospital, officials said.

The incident was captured on the church’s livestream of their service and it showed the suspect being shot within seconds after he fired at the two victims.

“The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exist and I had to take out an active shooter at church,” Wilson wrote on his campaign page for Hood County commissioner. “I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church.”

