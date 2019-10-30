Argument over money leads to shooting in Midland

Midland police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to the 700 block of South Tilden Street on Tuesday afternoon for a report of an aggravated assault.

Police learned that a victim had been shot and drove themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the shooting revealed that the victim had gone to a home in the neighborhood and began arguing with a suspect over money.

Police say that the suspect grabbed a gun and shot the victim during the dispute.

No other details have been released at this time.