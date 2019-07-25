Area leaders show support of possible $600 million for Permian roads

Two of the biggest concerns for residents in the Permian Basin are the condition of area roads and the dangers of driving on them, but some relief could be on the way.

The Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance hosted a lunch event Thursday, raising awareness and support for a proposed plan from the Texas Transportation Commission.

“The proposed draft has about $600 million in funding over the next two years for the Permian Basin,” MOTRAN President James Beauchamp said. “That’s open-ended to where it could be continued throughout a ten year period, with another $600 million every two years.”

The plan is currently open for public comment, and local officials hope that Permian Basin residents will voice their support for the funding.

“Most of this will go to the interstate here in Midland and Odessa,” Beauchamp said. “But we’ve got a lot of other long term needs outside of that.”

Also in the plan are millions of dollars for highway projects in Gaines, Reeves and Pecos counties.

Still, there are some area leaders who feel their needs aren’t being addressed.

“US 285 from Crane to McCamey, they’re going to spend money on getting that to a four lane road,” Winkler County Commissioner Hope Fernandez Williams said. “I’ve traveled that road and I’m sorry but they’re not seeing near the traffic [Highway] 302 is seeing. The passing lanes that they created have actually turned into “suicide lanes”. If you get caught between sand trucks you don’t want to be anywhere near a passing lane, because you might end up in the ditch.”

Williams said she’ll do whatever it takes to get Highway 302 widened.

“We need a four lane road in Winkler County on 302 all the way to 285,” Williams said. “I don’t believe that anything less than would be of any help at all. As our former sheriff told me, you can’t fix stupid, but a four lane road would go a long way to helping it.”

MOTRAN says you can voice your opinions by going HERE.

The Texas Transportation Commission met in Austin Wednesday to discuss this “Unified Transportation Plan.” The commission is set to make a decision on the funding plan in August.