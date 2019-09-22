Area 18 Special Olympics softball competition

Special athletes from all over the Permian Basin got to throw on their gloves and play ball.

Area 18 Permian Basin/ Big Bend Special Olympics had their first competition of the season giving these athletes the opportunity to run the bases and connect with friends from all over West Texas.

Organizers said over 140 athletes and 30 coaches all participated in the softball competition.

Bradly Gwatney with the Special Olympics of Texas said events like this gives their athletes the opportunity to show the community that they can do anything.

“It is really important for people to come out and help support Special Olympics. This gives our athletes the same opportunities and the same recognition as anyone else would in a traditional sports team, as they would on a Friday night football game or your high school basketball game,” said Gwatney.

Organizers said the Special Olympics of Texas is always in need of volunteers to keep events like the softball competition going.

To get involved Gwatney said all people simply have to do is, reach out.