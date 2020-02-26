Apache layoffs impact Midland office; No word on how many affected

Apache Corp. announced last October that it would be laying off personnel, and those separations have apparently affected the Midland office.

Phil West, the company's media and public relations manager wouldn't give specific numbers, but did tell the Midland Reporter-Telegram, “As we announced in October 2019, Apache has undertaken a comprehensive redesign of our organizational structure and operations that will position us to be competitive for the long term.

“We are in the process of the organizational redesign which includes staff reductions, attrition and retirements. Staff reductions are always difficult, and we are working to support those employees who will be affected.”

In that October announcement, the company said it would reduce its workforce by 10 - 15%. It also said it would cut its capital spending in 2020 by $250 Million.