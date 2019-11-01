Apache laying off 10-15% of staff; "Redesigning organizational structure and operations"

Apache Corporation announced this week it is laying off 10-15% of its staff across the country, and "undertaking a comprehensive redesign of our organizational structure and operations."

The company reported a bigger-than-expected third quarter loss Wednesday as it battles lower crude prices and a decline in output,

The reorganization is expected to save at least $150 million a year.

It started this past summer and should be mostly completed by April 1, 2020, the company said.

In a statement sent to CBS7, a spokesperson said the Permian Basin remains a key part of Apache’s diverse, global portfolio.

In the statement, CEO John Christmann said, "Our primary objectives are to deliver competitive, risk-adjusted returns with a long-term moderate pace of growth and improve our free cash flow yield to levels consistent with other mature industrial sectors. As we look to 2020, based on current strip prices, we anticipate our upstream capital budget will be 10% to 20% below this year’s program of $2.4 billion. This will enable us to generate organic free cash flow that covers the current dividend and puts us on pace to fund a multiyear debt reduction program, while also delivering modest year-over-year oil production growth.”

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders came in at $170 million, or 45 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $81 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier, according to Reuters.