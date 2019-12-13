Apache confirms it could lay off more than 400 next year

Apache Corporation has confirmed plans to reduce its global headcount by 10-15%. It employs about 3,100 people globally.

The Houston based oil company said the redundancies were part of a wider initiative to “centralize” its organizational structure.

Experts in the industry fear one of the locations that could be hit hard by the cuts is the company's North Sea location, namely Aberdeen.

One source told Energy Voice that UK staff members had been informed during a video-conference that “almost all” North Sea roles would be relocated to Houston.

Apache’s spokesman said those claims are inaccurate and that the company is “not closing” its Aberdeen office.

The process should be largely done by the end of the first quarter 2020.