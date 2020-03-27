Anxiety, stress and how to cope during the COVID-19 outbreak

So much unknown, so much change -- leading many of us to feel uneasy about what's happening around us.

The CDC explains that fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in both adults and children.

“It has to be addressed -- the extreme panic about the situation among parents, family members, professionals," said Dr. Shanti Thangam with Happy Hearts Psychiatry.

The Odessa psychiatrist said the three main triggers of coronavirus stress are:

1. The overwhelming amount of uncertainty, which stems from the fact that not many people alive at this time have lived through a pandemic before.

2. The reality — COVID-19 is causing a lot of sickness and death, which in turn is causing fear.

3. The pandemic has also led to major lifestyle changes for people, which Dr. Thangam said contributes to that initial shock factor.

The good news?

She said there are ways to eliminate this unique anxiety and stress. It all starts with taking control of what you can in your life right now.

Dr. Thangam said one of the best things you can do is to take a break.

“If you already have the basic information, if you already know what to do -- the point at which you're repetitively going back to news over and over again... you're panicking," she said. "You're not absorbing the information, you're not going to process it and do anything with it."

Also, try to keep to as normal of daily routine as you can while stuck at home -- such as with your kids who are out of school.

“It’s very important to do what you would have done if your child was going to school every day," Dr. Thangam explained. "For example, you should make sure [they are] getting a shower daily, at a daily time. Make sure they are getting sunlight and exercises — things that school would have done.”

She also wants to remind West Texans to stay connected with family and friends -- especially those who may be by themselves as we get through this outbreak.

