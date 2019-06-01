Anti-Semitic note found at Jewish Children’s Museum in New York

A disturbing message was discovered at the Jewish Children’s Museum in New York this week.

Someone posted a note reading “Hitler is coming” on an interactive billboard – on which people are encouraged to write and post positive messages – at the museum in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The anti-Semitic post was discovered just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate.

The museum was created in honor of Ari Halberstam, a young boy who was killed in an anti-Semitic terror attack on the Brooklyn Bridge 25 years ago.

Devorah Halberstam, Ari’s mother, is the museum’s co-founder, and she weighed in on the note.

"It will not stop us,” she said. “We will survive and we will continue to do the work that we have to do."

The museum’s goal is to bring kids of different faiths together.

Cuomo said he’s “disgusted” by the anti-Semitic message on the note.

The incident is one of several anti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn this month.

