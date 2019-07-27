Another hole in Big Spring road traps car

A car fell into a hole in a Big Spring Street Friday morning, marking at least the second time this has happened this summer. However, the city may have found a solution.

Cyndra George was the driver of the car in Friday’s incident, and told CBS7 that she was just on her way to work when she drove through some water.

“All of the sudden the ground just sunk underneath me,” George said. “There was water rushing underneath my car. You could hear rocks hitting the side of my car. I didn’t know what to do, and I was afraid that if I moved it was going to fall even more.”

A woman who lived nearby helped George escape from her car, and after two hours a tow truck was finally able to pull the vehicle out of the hole.

According to Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason, the hole was the result of a water mane break that washed out the dirt under the road.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this has happened this summer. Back in May another woman had almost the same exact experience just a few block away.

When we checked on that hole Friday, it had been filled in, but another one its size was blocking off much of the road 100 feet away.

“That road is awful,” George said. “The whole road is patchwork. It’s not a solid piece. It was just an accident waiting to happen really.”

The mayor said the 50-year-old pipes under the area are to blame, but relief could be coming soon.

“It’s part of the same water mane system we voted two council meetings ago to replace,” Thomason said. “That project will actually start getting underway in the next two to three weeks.”

George said her car was only two months old, and the tow truck alone cost her $1800. However, she can file a claim with the city.

“We actually had that happen this last week,” Thomason said. “And we approved the reimbursement for the lady’s car that had the accident back in May.”