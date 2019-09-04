Anonymous person leaving kind gestures for first responders in Odessa

Someone is anonymously leaving kind gestures in the form of a gift and thank you note for first responders around Odessa.

Multiple posts surfaced social media Wednesday after several first responders in Odessa received an anonymous gift.

Tiffany Brooke Reed posted in a local Facebook group a picture of a thank you note, candy and a Starbuck’s gift card that were left on her husband’s patrol car.

The note reads, “Thank you for your bravery. Have a great day!”

Some other posts of the kind acts also showed thank you notes, snacks and gift cards to other businesses.