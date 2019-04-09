Anonymous donors give car to 20-year-old raising 5 siblings alone in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (CNN VAN) - A 20-year-old Florida woman has had to grow up fast.

Rodriguez has been taking care of her younger siblings, ages 6 through 15 ever since they lost their parents to cancer.

Samantha Rodriguez is raising her five younger siblings ages 6 through 15, after they lost their parents in recent years.

Now their community is stepping up to help.

After hearing her story, a group of anonymous donors arranged to buy the family a Nissan Versa.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave Rodriguez the good news.

Samantha said doing everything on her own is very hard, but the car is a big help.

She also said she is glad to have helpful people in her life.

