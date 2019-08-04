Annual dog pool party held in Odessa

Sherwood Park Pool has gone to the dogs. The City of Odessa hosted its annual Pet Splash, a tradition that lets local dogs play and cool off after the public pools have closed for the summer.

“We consider them a part of our family,” event sponsor Cindy Beason said. “So they like to go do events with us, and this one is specifically for them. They get to play in the water. They get to go down the slides. They get to jump into the water.”

In her 14 years sponsoring the event Beason says she’s never seen a fight between dogs, just pups of all shapes and sizes taking a swim with their humans.

“We are going to be having fun,” Jamilla Kechah said while holding her little dog Pepper. “We are going to be swimming. He doesn’t really get outdoors that much, only in the backyard. I think he’s going to make a couple of friends, a little bit of enemies. Some dogs have been barking at him. He’s been sniffing some butts.”

There were also various contests and giveaways, but for dogs and people alike, the main draw was the water.

“He enjoyed being out in the ocean, so now he’ll love the pool,” Rumer Ferguson said of her service dog. “I actually really enjoy it because it’s not typical to have an event for the dogs, and actually be able to get together as a community of dog lovers.”

Organizers said around 200 dogs attended the event last year, and that there may have been even more on Sunday.

