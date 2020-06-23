Advertisement

Angry woman coughed on 1-year-old’s face at Calif. restaurant, mother says

Mother Mireya Mora is hopeful her 1-year-old son won't catch COVID-19 following the incident, which she believes may have been motivated by race. (Source: Mireya Mora/KGO/CNN)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Police in California are searching for a woman accused of coughing on a 1-year-old boy at a frozen yogurt shop because she believed his mother was not properly socially distancing.

Mother Mireya Mora took her 1-year-old son in a stroller last Friday to a Yogurtland location in San Jose, California. She says while they were standing in a line, a female customer in front of her got mad, saying Mora was too close to her.

“It happened so quick, and I was in shock that she got close, she took off her mask really fast and she coughed in my son’s face,” Mora said. “Coughing on someone’s face, she did it on purpose. It’s not that she coughed on accident. No, she purposely coughed on my son’s face.”

Mora says her son had a slight fever following the incident but is feeling better. She is hopeful he won’t catch COVID-19.

“If he were to get sick… I can’t even imagine,” she said.

Police

surveillance video of the incident Monday, asking for the public’s help to identity the suspect in the assault case. They say she coughed near the 1-year-old’s face at least twice.

Mora believes the incident was motivated by race.

“I believe this woman might be racist… Me and my grandma are Hispanic, and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma,” she said.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 60s with a medium build. She was wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit.

Copyright 2020 KGO, Mireya Mora via CNN. All rights reserved.

