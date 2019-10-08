Andrews woman hospitalized following a stabbing Tuesday

ANDREWS, Tex. (KOSA) - An Andrews woman is in the hospital and a man is behind bars charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
It happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Main.
Andrews Police Chief Ronny McCarver tells CBS7 that a man stabbed a woman in the parking lot of the Andrews Post Office.
It started as a Domestic Disturbance.
McCarver says the woman was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center.
Her condition is unknown.
A man accused of stabbing her was held by a pair of License to Carry holders until police arrived.
He will be charged.
No names have been released at this time.