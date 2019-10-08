Andrews woman hospitalized following a stabbing Tuesday

An Andrews woman is in the hospital and a man is behind bars charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Main.

Andrews Police Chief Ronny McCarver tells CBS7 that a man stabbed a woman in the parking lot of the Andrews Post Office.

It started as a Domestic Disturbance.

McCarver says the woman was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center.

Her condition is unknown.

A man accused of stabbing her was held by a pair of License to Carry holders until police arrived.

He will be charged.

No names have been released at this time.