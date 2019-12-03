Andrews residents frustrated by routine mishandling of mail

Frustration is growing between andrews residents who claim the post office has been failing to deliver their mail for months.

CBS7 talked to several Andrews residents who said when they open their mailbox each day, they either don’t find their mail or they do find someone else’s.

Since October, Terri Bramley has been waiting on an insurance check worth hundreds of dollars.

But day after day, it’s nowhere to be found.

For the past five months, residents have become more and more frustrated by the post office’s failure to deliver.

“We’re having a lot of trouble right now and it ain’t right,” Benny Brown said.

It’s gotten so bad, Bramley has had to become something of a postmaster herself.

“I get my neighbor’s mail, I have to go give my neighbors their mail,” Bramley said. “So, it’s just an ongoing thing. I don’t know that there’s an end in sight.”

Along with the rest of the neighborhood who are turning to Facebook, hoping honesty will get packages to the right door.

“I live on the Northwest side of town and got someone else’s mail, so I’m guessing someone else has mine,” one post read.

Another said “The post office notification said that it was delivered. That was two weeks ago, and I still haven’t received it.”

And that’s only if it gets that far.

“I found a lady’s rug, an expensive rug she had bought that had fell of the truck. They didn’t even bother to stop and pick it up. So, I picked it up and delivered it to the address it needed to go to.”

Neighborly generosity that might not always cut it for people like Brown who is getting behind on his bills because those letters don’t make it in time.

“A lot of elderly people depend on the mail because in the first place a lot of us don’t know how to work a computer,” he said. “If we did, we’re on fixed income and can’t afford one.”

The local postal service wouldn’t explain why this has been happening, but the San Antonio office sent a statement saying in part:

“Local post office management is aware of customer concerns and is committed to making continuous improvements in service.”

Of course, with the holidays fast approaching, Bramley said she doubts anything will change in time for her family’s gifts to make it under her tree.

“There’s a slim chance,” she said.

The USPS office in San Antonio didn't lay out any specifics on what actions they'll take to fix the problem or how long it will take to sort all of this out.

