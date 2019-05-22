Andrews Police: 13 undocumented immigrants arrested, eight still at large

Thirteen undocumented immigrants were arrested Monday morning and police are still searching for eight other people, according to the Andrews Police Department.

“The ones that we captured stated that they’re from Guatemala,” Andrews Police Chief Ronny McCarver said.

According to the department, officers attempted to make a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Main Street and Broadway at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. The SUV sped down the street, and a short chase ensued. The SUV eventually stopped at the 400 block of N.E. Avenue B.

“At which point, 21 subjects, 20 subjects exited the white Toyota Sequoia and fled on foot. One subject was captured there at the vehicle by the pursuing officer. Subsequently, another 12 were arrested,” Chief McCarver said.

Andrews police set up a perimeter to search for the people, but at least one officer was called to another location, according to the department.

“During this time, we were notified by a homeowner in the 200 block of N.E. 6th that two subjects were attempting to enter the home. Officers arrived and were able to apprehend those three subjects,” Chief McCarver said.

The chief added that other people were arrested in the golf course area, several streets over from Avenue B.

Thirteen people were arrested and eight are still at large. Those arrested were charged with evading arrest/ detention, and the department has contacted Homeland Security.

Andrews Police encourage community members who see suspicious activity to report it to the department at 432-523-5675.

One community member who recently moved to Andrews, Ryan Gridley, said he was surprised when he first heard about the situation.

“It was very shocking, a little unsettling, but comforting knowing that there’s people out there trying to handle it and taking care of the situation. Some people take it for granted, but support your law enforcement, first responders, they are huge in staying on top of all of this,” Gridley said.