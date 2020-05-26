Andrews Splash Park opens for the summer

The City of Andrews' Splash Park is opening to Andrews County residents on Tuesday.

The park officially opens at 1 p.m.

According to a release, each person who goes to the pool must have a release form on file with the city. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a release form signed by a legal guardian.

The release forms can be found online here.

The city is also offering season passes to help protect lifeguards and limit cash transactions. A tent will be set up outside of the pool facility on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 - 3 p.m. to help anyone who needs a release form or season pass.

Both the form and the pass are also available at City Hall.

You must have a proof of Andrews County residency to obtain a form.